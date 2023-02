LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem fo the season is headed to the Las Vegas Motorspeedway.

On Friday the event will begin at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m. and going until 12 a.m. Saturday.

There are several rules included for those interested in participating including, all vehicles must be street legal, in safe working condition, and have a valid registration and insurance.

For a full listing of street-legal drag rules click HERE.