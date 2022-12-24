LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas.

The Guardian Angel Cathedral, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, hosted a Christmas concert, followed by a midnight mass.

“Las Vegas is a 24-hour town, so this is a perfect way for us to let the world know that we are called to pray all the time throughout the day,” Bishop Gregory Gordon, auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Las Vegas, told 8 News Now. “I anticipate that the cathedral will be full and the faith will be palpable.”

Since the start of the pandemic, large gatherings have been minimized, but this year with Christmas falling on a Sunday, capacity is expected to be high.