Middle schooler revamps school bathrooms, hoping to start positive social media trend after controversial one vandalized school property

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – A new positive trend is taking over our valley schools, in hopes to reverse the vandalism done by a controversial challenge spreading on social media.

“We can stop this trend so we can do better for our schools because if they lock the bathrooms how are we going to use it during the day? How are girls going to be able to do what they have to do?” Alexis Higgins, an 11-year-old student said.

A middle schooler and her friends are making up for the damage that was done by others at the girls’ bathroom at Anthony Saville Middle School with a new trend called “Angelic Yields,” which sets to revamp the bathrooms.

“Because the bad is happening and the good isn’t happening anytime soon,” Higgins added.

Clark Country Schools have seen an increase in vandalism in recent weeks, which the district tells 8 News Now is connected to the “devious licks” challenge, aimed at destroying school property and then posting about it on TikTok.

The challenge is all about destroying school property, which includes destroying soap dispensers, taking out all the paper towels, and even destroying feminine hygiene machines.

Higgins is restocking the bathrooms with scented soaps and lotions, but the lack of feminine hygiene products is the center of what she wants to fix.

“We get made fun of by the boys at the table for getting in our backpack and getting it out, and since you get made fun of, it needs to be supplied in the bathroom and it’s not supplied in the bathrooms,” she said.

The 11-year-old’s mom is happy to help her daughter replace what was stolen. “We can make it about kindness and helping individuals. My hope is to counteract and make up for some of the stuff going on,” Kristy Higgins said.

CCSD school says vandalism and stealing things from the school will not be tolerated.

CCSD police say parents will be held accountable to pay for the damages.