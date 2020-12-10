Middle school teacher becomes 1,000th to buy home through Nevada program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six years after it was created, the Nevada Housing Division’s “Home is Possible for Teachers” program has helped its 1,000th teacher buy a home.

Shane Dolliver, a teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School, and his wife, Samantha King, who also works for the Clark County School District as a police dispatcher, were honored as the program’s 1,000th participant.

Dolliver and King received a special commendation, a personalized name plaque for their new home and an Apple gift card.

The program provides down payment assistance in purchasing a new home.

“The NHD program helped immensely in taking some of the pressure off of a stressful process in an incredibly difficult year,” said Dolliver. “My wife and I are honored by both the presentation and all who attended. We are grateful and blessed to be able to strengthen our roots in our community and the state we love so much.”

The Home Is Possible For Teachers program was created in 2014 as a way to thank Nevada teachers for their dedication to the next generation, according to a news release from the housing division.

For more information on the HIP For Teachers program, visit www.homeispossiblenv.org/program/home-possible-teachers

The program is available for licensed, full-time, K-12 public school classroom teachers with a household income below $98,500. It includes a below-market, fixed interest rate 30-year loan, as well as $7,500 in bonus money that can be used for down-payment and closing costs and is forgivable after five years if the teacher remains in the home.

“Congratulations to Shane on being the one-thousandth teacher to use this program,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “We know that helping teachers achieve homeownership helps cement that connection with the community. It is teachers like Shane who truly embody this State’s battle born spirit and bring inspiration into our education system.”