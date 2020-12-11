Middle school teacher among 11 arrested in sexual predator investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assistant principal at a Clark County elementary school was among nearly a dozen people arrested in an operation that targeted online sexual predators, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

An investigation by Metro and the FBI resulted in 11 arrests on Dec. 8-9 after officers in the Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified subjects who tried to meet and have sex with someone they believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Tyler Johnson Yost, 29, was identified as a CCSD assistant principal at Derfelt Middle School.

Also arrested in the operation:

Alejandro Aranda, 35

Miguel Amezquita, 55

Christopher Damron, 46

Anthony Huth, 42

Armand Grays, 45

Nicholas Lara, 27

Shawn Matthews, 39

Samuel Privado-Martinez, 40

Jonathan Tavares, 45

Kun Yoo, 36

The suspects face various charges including: Luring a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct, Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, Attempted Sexual Assault Against a Child under 14, and Luring a Child With Use of Computer Technology to Engage in Sexual Conduct.

A statement sent to Derfelt Middle School parents was sent out on Parentlink. The message from principal Gina Howard said, part: “The safety of our students is the number one priority at Derfelt Elementary School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.”

“We would like to inform you that an employee assigned to our school has been arrested today for luring a child for sex. The employee is currently assigned to home, as of today, per the negotiated agreement with their bargaining unit.”

Metro reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.