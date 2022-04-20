LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student has been arrested at Grant Sawyer Middle school following reports of an alleged assault on a teacher.

School administrators notified parents on Wednesday afternoon saying in part that the teacher was not physically harmed and that CCSD Police responded and handled the situation within minutes.

The middle school is located in the Spring Valley area near Rainbow and Russell and serves sixth-grade to eighth-grade students.

No other details on the incident have been released.

This is the second incident of the day that has happened at a CCSD school.

Earlier on Wednesday, a student was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Foothill High School teacher in Henderson. According to sources, that student was armed with a knife, however, the teacher was not physically harmed.

The two incidents that occurred on Wednesday follow an alleged attack on an Eldorado High School teacher on April 7.

On Monday, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara emailed parents and students addressing school safety concerns as students returned to class on Tuesday following spring break.

In that email to parents, Dr. Jara stated that “violence will not be tolerated” on school campuses. He also went on to say that recent incidents “isn’t just a CCSD problem; it is a community problem and a nationwide problem. What is happening in our schools mirrors what is happening in our communities.”

On Wednesday, a school safety rally was held at Eldorado High School by the Education Support Employees Association in hopes of shedding light on the increase in violence within schools.

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, CCSD has had more than 5,000 incidents of violence reported on school campuses.