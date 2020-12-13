Middle school drama club puts on virtual play of ‘A Christmas Carol’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of local kids didn’t let the “Scrooge” of COVID-19 get them down this holiday season. They turned ‘A Christmas Carol’ into a virtual show.

The Knudson Middle School Drama Club had planned to put on an in-person play, but the pandemic changed things around this year.

Instead, they produced their own parts over Google Meet and put it all together with the help of their teacher, who said it really sparked everyone’s creativity.

“It showed us everything we could do that was like untapped potential,” Knudson Middle School teacher Dr. Audra Duvall said. “We didn’t even realize we could do something like this unless we were put in this situation, and now even going back hybrid or full on, it’s like we are going to keep doing things like this. this is really fun, really cool.”

To rent the video for 48 hours through December 14, CLICK HERE.

All proceeds go to the Knudson Middle School drama department.