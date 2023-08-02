LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The microphone thrown by hip-hop artist Cardi B in a viral moment that occurred during a July appearance in Las Vegas is apparently up for auction with bids reaching more than $90,000.

The auction for the Shure Axient microphone ends on Tuesday. The item listing describes the microphone as the same one that was “shown in all the viral videos that Cardi B threw at a person in the [crowd] at [Drai’s] Beach Club on July 29th 2023.”

Video circulated online over the weekend after a TikTok user posted footage of the incident at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The seller identifies himself as Scott, owner of The Wave, an audio company that he says works with Las Vegas nightclubs.

“This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid,” said the eBay listing.

The seller says he tested the microphone and that it still works. The receiver is not part of the auction, according to the listing, however, a letter from the seller will be included certifying that the microphone in question is the one in the viral videos.

“I was encouraged to sell the mic but decided I would try to do something good,” said Scott in the eBay listing. “100% of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among [two] charities.” Scott identifies the two charities as Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman came into a police station on Sunday to report a “battery.” She told officers that she had been struck by an item thrown from the stage on Saturday. Police said the incident had been documented, but no arrest or citations had been issued.

At noon on Wednesday, the eBay auction for the purported microphone was selling for $92,100 and had 82 bids.