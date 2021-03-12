Microgreens pack big nutritional punch, urban farm near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Farming is taking a bit of a different look in the Las Vegas valley. A new vertical urban farm has opened west of the Las Vegas Strip and it’s growing microgreens.

Basically microgreens are tiny vegetables packed with lots of nutrients considering their size.

“The radish would have seven to 10 times the nutrition than a regular radish,” said CEO Mark Engler, Urban Fresh Farms.

They are often used in smoothies, salads or sandwiches but the options are wide open. Engler is hoping to get his product into local stores.

Urban Fresh Farms is locally owned and located near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard and grows all their microgreens pesticide and fertilizer free.

They sell four ounce packages of microgreen blends to the public and have partnered with local non profits such as Serving Our Kids Foundation and GALS, which is Girls Athletic Leadership Scholarship.