Michigan woman sentence for VA fraud scheme worth $1.7 million

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fraud scheme to get more than $1.7 million in veterans benefits resulted in a prison sentence for a Michigan woman, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Claudia Ann Merrill, 62, of Farmington, Mich., was sentenced to three years and five months in prison. Merrill was ordered to pay $1,755,412.79 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The defendant orchestrated a million-dollar scheme to defraud the VA and to deceive the elderly veterans and surviving spouses whose names she used,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “As part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative, our office and our partners are committed to safeguarding our seniors and prosecuting those who take advantage of them.”

According to court documents, from Jan. 1, 2014, through Oct. 1, 2019, Merrill carried out a scheme to defraud the VA. She approached elderly veterans and surviving spouses, and falsely told them they were eligible for VA benefits.

“Merrill offered to fill out applications for them, and she also convinced them to sign blank application forms and provide identification documents. Merrill then submitted false applications for Veteran’s Pension and Aid and Attendance benefits in the names of these beneficiaries,” according to a news release. “As part of the scheme, Merrill altered medical records so that the beneficiaries would appear to be eligible for the benefits.”

Merrill fraudulently directed benefit payments into bank accounts she controlled, without informing the beneficiaries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When veterans or their surviving spouses reached out to the VA to inquire about their benefits, Merrill often ceased contact with them, leaving the elderly veteran or surviving spouse to unravel Merrill’s fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office and the FBI cooperated to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.