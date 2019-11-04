Michigan woman gets arrest warrant for late library books

LANSING, Mich. (CNN) — People often get fined when they forget to return their library books on time. A woman in Michigan is facing a different penalization; a warrant out for her arrest.

Melinda Sanders-Jones, mother of five, didn’t realize she still had overdue books until she visited the library a few months ago. She was told she couldn’t use the printer until she returned them, so she called her fiancé at the time to check their son’s bookshelf. The books were there.

She then returned them to the library and waited for a notice about the late fees. Instead, she received a warrant for the late books.

“I assumed that they had sent it to collections and that I would see it on my report or something like that. I had no idea that criminal charges we going to be pressed,” Melinda Sanders-Jones said in an interview with WILX reporter Megan Hiler.

Sanders didn’t know there was a warrant for her arrest until her boss called her after doing a background check that she needed for a promotion.

She called the Charlotte Library and they told her late notices go out every month, but Sanders says she never got them because she was moving a lot while trying to get out of an abusive relationship.

After a court date, getting fingerprinted, and a whole of anxiety, Sanders is stuck waiting for her next court date, and hoping the charges get dropped.

“Its just ridiculous. Like, there is no reason that this needs to be happening. Like I said, they would have had a better chance of getting their money if they would have sent it to collections…because I would have known,” said Sanders.

Sanders’ next court date is Nov. 7. She is charged with failure to return rental property, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

She says she can’t work for her current employer until the case is settled.