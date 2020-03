(CBS) — It’s a crucial day in the Democratic presidential race. Voting is already underway in Michigan, where both Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have been campaigning in recent days.

It’s one of six states holding primaries or caucuses today, with 352 delegates on the line. Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri, and Mississippi are also heading to the polls. But Michigan is the day’s biggest prize. Two recent polls show Biden with a double-digit lead there.