Michigan man gets 4-10 years in prison, ordered to repay $633K in food stamp fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to 4-10 years in prison in a food stamp fraud case.

Eustachius Bursey was also ordered to pay $633,583.19 in restitution in the case, according to an announcement from Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

According to information in the case, Bursey used the personal identifying information of numerous individuals to defraud the state and federal governments of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid benefits. The crimes took place between August 2016 and May 2019.

Bursey committed multiple felonies, Ford’s office said.

“The sentencing of Mr. Bursey should remind those seeking to swindle our social services network that there will be consequences,” Ford said. “I’m glad to see justice done in this case, and want to stress that my office will continue to pursue any similar cases that come before us.”

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt handed down the sentence

The investigation of this case was jointly conducted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Investigations Division, in cooperation with Welfare and Supportive Services, Investigations and Recovery. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecutions Division prosecuted this case.