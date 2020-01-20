Michelle Obama shares workout playlist

FILE – In this June 22, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the American Library Association annual conference in New Orleans. Michelle Obama is marking the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by urging Americans to participate in a week of action to get people signed up to vote. The […]

(CNN) — Michelle Obama is here to help men and women keep up with their New Year’s fitness goals. The former First Lady recognizes it is about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to keep.

To offer a little inspiration, she shared her go-to workout playlist.

The playlist is made up of 36 songs and features a range of artists including hits from Lizzo, Kirk Franklin, Nipsey Hussle, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

She says these songs give her the boost she needs to get through her toughest workouts.

While she was First Lady, Michelle Obama championed issues concerning health and fitness.