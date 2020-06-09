Michele Fiore’s ‘racially charged’ comments draw Republican rebuke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Republicans issued a rare rebuke to one of their own on Monday following “racially charged” comments made Saturday by Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore.

The comments were made at the county’s Republican convention.

The party called Fiore’s “remarks irresponsible, insensitive and inaccurate,” calling on her to apologize to those in attendance and the community.

Hello everybody, I would like to introduce you to my Black Engagement Coordinator for my office for the City of Las Vegas! Meet Michael J Armstrong Jr “Little Mike” @LittleMike1977 pic.twitter.com/JfWjx6eGMy — Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) June 8, 2020

The Republican Party’s statement:

During the Clark County Republican Convention on Saturday, representatives from various positions of leadership within the community were invited to speak. With one exception every speaker offered uplifting statements of unity and support for our entire community, politics notwithstanding.

During remarks by Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem, Michele Fiore, racially charged comments were made by Ms. Fiore that are not reflective of Republican nor American values. Ms. Fiore’s remarks were clearly inappropriate and ran counter to the thoughtful remarks of every other speaker and counter to the beliefs of the Clark County Republican Party.

In an otherwise overwhelmingly positive event, Republicans came together from all over Clark County in a demonstration of civic responsibility and positivity.

We regret and rebuke Ms. Fiore’s remarks as irresponsible, insensitive and inaccurate. Furthermore, we call on Ms. Fiore to issue an apology to those in attendance as well as to the community at large.

We respectfully refer all further questions on the matter to her office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.