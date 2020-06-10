Michele Fiore fires back at Clark County GOP leader, demands ‘uncut’ video release

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore fired back on Wednesday in response to criticism over statements she made during the Clark County Republican Convention on Saturday.

She called for the release of the video of her speech in a tweet:

Click here for the video: https://t.co/jBLBS76wYk pic.twitter.com/jkHPMPf52i — Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) June 10, 2020

In addition to her swipe at Clark County Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak, Fiore also posted a video on YouTube from the floor of the Nevada Legislature — along with inserts edited in — showing her in action as she calls out Assemblyman Chris Edwards, also a Republican.

Fiore has been criticized for statements that her own Republican Party has described as “racially charged,” although the content of those statements has remained a mystery.

It’s unclear whether “uncut video” from the event even exists.

*****We have been trying to find a recording of her speech.***** — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) June 10, 2020

She was also named in a blistering statement by Las Vegas NAACP President Roxann McCoy on Tuesday. “The NAACP Las Vegas is appalled that Las Vegas, Nevada City Council members Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Fiore, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Councilman Stavros Anthony do not care to understand Black citizens of Las Vegas and the injustices we constantly endure.”