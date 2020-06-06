Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand pledge $100M in the fight for racial equality and social justice

Former NBA star and owner of Charlotte Hornets team Michael Jordan looks on as he addresses a press conference ahead of the NBA basketball match between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on January 24, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary NBA basketball player, Michael Jordan, and the Jordan Brand have pledged $100 million in the fight for racial justice. Jordan made the pledge Friday after the 11th straight day of protests in U.S. cities following the homicide of George Floyd when a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while in police custody.

“Black lives matter,” the statement reads. “This isn’t a controversial statement.”

The Jordan Brand says the donations will be given over the next 10 years to organizations that are “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.”

Read the full statement below: