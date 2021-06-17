Michael Jackson ONE returning to Mandalay Bay starting Aug. 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE show will return to Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Aug. 19.

Performances will run five nights a week (Thursday-Monday) at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $69 are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

“Intermission is over,” a Cirque news release said.

(Courtesy: Cirque du Soleil)

Inspired by the King of Pop and in collaboration with Jackson’s estate, the show “returns to the Michael Jackson ONE Theater in time to celebrate Michael’s Aug. 29 birthday,” according to the announcement.

A special room rate for fans is available at Mandalay Bay and Delano. For details, visit: www.facebook.com/event.