“Mi Familia Vota” holds rally, encourages Latinas to let their voices be heard during general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local organization “Mi Familia Vota” held a Latinx Womxn rally Friday night in front of the Lloyd George Courthouse, empowering and encouraging Latina women to let their voices be heard in the 2020 general election.

“Mi Familia Vota” says research shows that Latina women are less likely to feel excited and empowered to vote by mail. The group is encouraging these voters to send their ballot through the mail due to safety concerns over COVID-19 and because it can be more accessible for those who are working.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Immigrant Justice Corps fellow Paloma Guerrero and Assemblywoman Selena Torres attended tonight’s rally.

Learn more about tonight’s event and what happened in the video above.