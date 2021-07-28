MGM’s Bill Hornbuckle urges employees to get COVID-19 shots to avoid repeat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle has made it clear — he wants employees to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
A company policy we reported first on Tuesday put some teeth into that, requiring ongoing $15 COVID-19 tests for employees who could not provide proof they were vaccinated. the $15 is described as a “co-pay” for onsite testing. That charge is a bargain compared to private testing used by the travel industry, which can run well over $100, depending on how quickly results are needed.
The policy, released publicly today, also requires quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, and does not provide pay if that happens when the employee has not been vaccinated.
And on Wednesday, MGM Resorts — among the biggest employers in the Las Vegas valley — released an internal letter sent to employees, in which Hornbuckle outlines the reasons for the policy.
He sees getting the vaccine as a civic responsibility and urges employees to talk to their doctors if they aren’t sure.
“Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs. None of us want that. After the pain endured by so many these past 16 months — and the tremendous progress made in 2021 — I can think of no more damaging scenario for us as a community,” Hornbuckle says.
Employers around the valley are making decisions on what they will do as the state resumes its mask mandate, beginning on Friday. The Clark County Commission OK’d a rule that only applied to employees during a meeting last week, but federal and state moves since then have made the rules apply to everyone.
The full text of Hornbuckle’s letter to employees, dated Wednesday, July 28, appears below:
Dear Colleagues,Bill Hornbuckle
In accordance with a mandate issued Tuesday by the Governor, MGM Resorts will require all guests and visitors at our Las Vegas properties to wear masks in all indoor public areas, effective 12:01am PT on Friday, July 30. As I mentioned last week, Las Vegas is experiencing a rapid growth in COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths – the result of the emerging and fast-spreading delta variant, along with a low vaccination rate among residents here in Clark County.
This is another disheartening step backward when we should be focused on continuing our recovery. In addition to the heart-wrenching thought of more illness and death, I fear that progressively more restrictive measures, including a return to social distancing and capacity restrictions, could be around the corner if we continue on this path. This would be a significant blow to our community, industry and economy.
So please, get the vaccine as soon as possible. It is safe, and it is effective. If you’re still unsure, ask your doctor – the person you trust most to provide informed, professional medical advice regarding the health of you and your family. But please, do it as soon as possible.
Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs. None of us want that. After the pain endured by so many these past 16 months – and the tremendous progress made in 2021 – I can think of no more damaging scenario for us as a community.
I believe in the power and value of civic responsibility. I know that Las Vegas is a caring community and that, when things get tough, we’re capable of stepping up to meet the moment. We are in such a moment!
We have the tools to end this once and for all. But those tools are only effective if we all do our part to make use of them. Please, be part of the solution and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Information about our current mask and testing policies, as well as today’s announcement, can be found here.
Stay safe and be well,
CEO and President