MGM’s Bill Hornbuckle urges employees to get COVID-19 shots to avoid repeat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle has made it clear — he wants employees to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

A company policy we reported first on Tuesday put some teeth into that, requiring ongoing $15 COVID-19 tests for employees who could not provide proof they were vaccinated. the $15 is described as a “co-pay” for onsite testing. That charge is a bargain compared to private testing used by the travel industry, which can run well over $100, depending on how quickly results are needed.

The policy, released publicly today, also requires quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, and does not provide pay if that happens when the employee has not been vaccinated.

And on Wednesday, MGM Resorts — among the biggest employers in the Las Vegas valley — released an internal letter sent to employees, in which Hornbuckle outlines the reasons for the policy.

He sees getting the vaccine as a civic responsibility and urges employees to talk to their doctors if they aren’t sure.

“Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs. None of us want that. After the pain endured by so many these past 16 months — and the tremendous progress made in 2021 — I can think of no more damaging scenario for us as a community,” Hornbuckle says.

Employers around the valley are making decisions on what they will do as the state resumes its mask mandate, beginning on Friday. The Clark County Commission OK’d a rule that only applied to employees during a meeting last week, but federal and state moves since then have made the rules apply to everyone.

The full text of Hornbuckle’s letter to employees, dated Wednesday, July 28, appears below: