MGM’s $1 billion loss in 2020 has leaders looking ahead to March, June steps to recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When will business get back to normal? The answers from MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle point to late 2022, but that depends on a lot of things going right.

As Hornbuckle and his MGM leadership team talked about the company’s 2020 performance, all were looking ahead as much as possible. Ahead to resorts open seven days a week, full hotel bookings, convention business, people by the pool, fans at shows and concerts, and tourists arriving from international destinations.

Some day. They’re not making bold predictions yet.

Instead, they are talking about what Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak might do in the next week or two — possibly opening up capacity limits as COVID-19 numbers shrink in the state and vaccinations proceed.

“We are in constant dialog with the governor,” Hornbuckle said. He is hopeful the state will make a move in the next two weeks.

And MGM execs are talking about October — a high point in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a place in time they see as a goal on the path back to normal. Since October, MGM has seen tourism demand drop as COVID dominated the news during months that are typically slower for tourism anyway.

“March may begin to feel like October, if we are lucky,” Hornbuckle said.

Hornbuckle said October was the strongest month since the pandemic shut down businesses nearly a year ago. As November arrived, MGM began to reduce the number operating days at Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.

For the fourth quarter, MGM Resorts posted $1.5 billion in consolidated net revenues — down 53% from the fourth quarter of 2019. That produced a consolidated operating loss of $364 million. The net loss was $448 million.

Officials also discussed yearly revenues, which came in at $5.2 billion — down 60% from 2019 levels. The net loss for 2020 was $1 billion.

Hornbuckle sees June as a likely target for tourism and conventions to start pushing demand in Las Vegas. That’s when the city could see Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage throttle up again.

And conventions could be possible again, although Hornbuckle expects it will take time before normal attendance to group events returns. Convention eyes are on the 2022 World of Concrete show as a possible return to normal. And bookings have been good leading up to that.

One sign that people badly want to come back to Las Vegas: MGM is still holding 82% of advance deposits for the postponed Lady Gaga show. People will come back when they see things changing, MGM believes.

Hornbuckle said they’re looking for just that one more sign that it’s safe.

The last thing that will return is international tourism — something that MGM really hasn’t spent much time worrying about. “As Las Vegas returns, we will see it first and foremost at Aria,” Hornbuckle said, noting the usual international demand there and at Bellagio.

For now, all of MGM’s attention is on iGaming and sports betting. They are closely tracking performance and audience share in the new markets as BetMGM expands to new states across the country. As each market opens, MGM is investing to make sure they are in on the ground floor — a key to gaining a foothold.

Although there was no update on MGM’s $11 billion bid for British gaming giant Entain, MGM is still looking for investment opportunities. And they have kept $8.8 billion in the bank when they see the opportunity they want.

BetMGM and iGaming are finding customer bases in places like Michigan and Tennessee as laws change.

It’s a long-term play for MGM, which expects to break even sometime around the three-year mark in each market.