MGM wary of slow holidays as profits return; BetMGM shows promise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International says it has seen hotel occupancy return to 50 percent of 2019 levels, and its payroll costs are 48% of what they were before.

But as Las Vegas heads into the holiday season — typically, a slower time in casinos — the possibility of scaling back hotel business is real, said Corey Sanders, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts.

Without providing details, Sanders and MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said it’s possible that certain amenities, towers, and even brands could close in mid-November going into slower periods.

MGM Resorts Chief Executive Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle

But they won’t make the decision lightly, as Hornbuckle talks about the “half-billion dollar difference” between being open and being closed — a hard lesson learned during the limits under COVID-19. Those restrictions have been steadily lifting since the first casinos reopened on June 4.

The company is also approaching changes to parking very carefully.

MGM is wary of changes that could invite trouble.

The comments followed recent news at Wynn Resorts, where a fight prompted reinforced security and tougher enforcement up and down the Strip. Wynn also made the first move in Las Vegas to scale back hotel operations, reducing the number of days that the Encore is open.

The disclosures came during the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Hornbuckle repeatedly talked about the strength of the company’s financial position. MGM has $7.5 billion in liquidity — $4.5 billion from US operations.

MGM has been careful to study tourism demand, staging the reopening of closed resorts and eventually reopening its last properties — The Mirage in late August, followed by Park MGM and the NoMad hotel at the end of September.

And the company has seen profits return. Mandalay Bay, which initially struggled, is now turning a profit, and only Park MGM has yet to stop the red ink. Park MGM and NoMad reopened as smoke-free operations.

While net revenues decreased 68 percent from 2019 levels at Las Vegas Strip properties, Sanders says MGM is happy with its third quarter earnings — about $15 million from the Strip for the quarter. That compares to a $441 million profit from the Strip in the third quarter of 2019.

“In general, we like what we saw in the third quarter,” Sanders said.

“We continue to believe the fundamentals of our business are strong,” Hornbuckle said.

And the company is going “all in” on iGaming and sports betting, putting heavy emphasis on its BetMGM app.

Hornbuckle and other casino companies have taken a keen interest in iGaming and sports betting during the pandemic, and numbers in September showed how bettors have moved online. He said 55 percent of all sports betting for the month occurred online.

MGM expects 2020 revenue from the BetMGM app to come in between $150 million and $160 million.

“We are not going to let our brick-and-mortar business get in the way of this,” Hornbuckle said, referring to concerns that any betting outside of Las Vegas casinos could hurt business.

Chairs are spaced out for social distancing at the BetMGM Sports Book at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property on June 1 prior to the June 4 reopening. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

But with somewhere around $4.6 billion in cash on hand, will MGM be looking at other opportunities?

Hornbuckle said developing a casino in Japan remains a priority, and MGM is interested in building another hotel tower on the Cotai Strip (Macau).

But MGM probably will not be looking to buy Las Vegas Sands properties.

“If they get anywhere near the $6B they’re talking about, it bodes well for Las Vegas,” Hornbuckle said.

MGM’s eye is fixed on early 2021, when the company expects looser regulations on large groups, and the opportunity to use its convention facilities again, along with protocols and technology it has spent a lot of money to develop.

Hornbuckle said MGM tested its system with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons at the company’s Michigan property. The technology is based on the system used to reopen the NHL at two sites in Canada as the league successfully completed its season.

Hornbuckle said another group is currently testing the system at an MGM property in Las Vegas.