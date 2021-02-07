MGM sports books, BetMGM app problems reported during Super Bowl halftime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tweet just before 6 p.m. indicated the BetMGM app and MGM sports books were having problems, but no details were released.

The message, delivered during halftime of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said:

We’re aware of the current issues in NV across the BetMGM app and within our retail sportsbooks. Our teams are actively working on fixing these issues and we appreciate the patience of our NV customers as we work to restore full functionality. BetMGM

