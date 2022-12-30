LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the land of the 1 October mass shooting to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“We know the importance this location holds to so many and have always put tremendous thought into every consideration involving the site,” MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle wrote in a letter distributed to staff Friday.

The property, officially known as the Village property is the 15.26-acre open lot across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Three Affiliated Tribes have demonstrated that they care about our community, its

future and, of course, its past,” Hornbuckle said in the letter. “I’d like to thank them for their commitment to the community and wish them the best moving forward. They will announce their plans for the space on a future date.”

The purchase gives Three Affiliated Tribes a significant property presence on the Strip. According to Clark County property records, the tribe also owns 6.86 acres on the east side of the 1 October property purchased in 2020 for $12 million.

The sale price for the MGM property has not yet been disclosed.

This sale does not include the 2 acres MGM gave to the county to house the official permanent 1 October memorial.