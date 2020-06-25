MGM Resorts, Wynn now requiring face coverings in light of Sisolak’s mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International and Wynn Las Vegas will now require everyone on their properties to wear face coverings while in public.

Both companies issued statements, and they read as follows:

“Given the public health situation and the reports of new cases, we support the Governor’s decision to require masks in public places and will begin to enforce according to his guidelines. At MGM Resorts, we have put health and safety at the center of all we do, and this will be a modification of protections that make up our multi-layered Seven-Point Safety Plan. Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International

We applaud Governor Sisolak in his decision to require face coverings for everyone in public, including those visiting a resort. It is a demonstration of his commitment, shared by all of us, to keep visitors to Las Vegas safe, as well as our employees and local community. Mandatory face coverings have had no impact on the ability of our employees to deliver great guest experiences Similarly, we believe face coverings will not diminish the unique experiences only Las Vegas can offer visitors. Wynn Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment mandated face coverings for everyone indoors on its properties earlier Wednesday.