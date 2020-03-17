MGM Resorts will pay employees, extend health benefits due to COVID-19 layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International which is closing all of its domestic properties by the end of Tuesday sent out a memo to employees Tuesday saying it will give two weeks pay, and extend health benefits for all part-time and full-time employees who are laid off.

“We understand that this pandemic is going to be very difficult for our employees as it relates to both their health and well-being,” the letter states.

The health benefits will be extended until June 30 for employees enrolled in the MGM Resorts Health Plan. In addition, any employee laid off since March 9 will receive pay based on their average two weeks earnings. Tips and tokes will be included in some jobs.

The company also added it’s rolling back merit pay increases and not implementing the annual general increase, at this time.