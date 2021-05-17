MGM Resorts updates mask policy; vaccinated employees no longer need to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has updated its mask guidelines since Friday and it now includes vaccinated employees. Employees who are “verified” as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to a wear a mask at any of its Las Vegas properties.
On Friday, after the Centers for Disease Control eased mask restrictions, MGM Resorts said fully vaccinated guests could forgo masks but employees would still be required to wear them.
The MGM Resorts news release says that employees must upload a copy of their CDC vaccine card as proof of receiving a vaccine.
“I’d like to share with you several reasons why we are requiring employees to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination. First, unlike guests, we have the technology available to track employee vaccinations and believe this approach best complies with guidance we have received from OSHA. At the same time, the Nevada Gaming Control Board expects that our employees will continue to get vaccinated so that we may continue to operate at 100% capacity with no social distancing on our gaming floors.”CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International