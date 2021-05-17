MGM Resorts updates mask policy; vaccinated employees no longer need to wear masks

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a couple ride the escalator outside The MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International says it’ll begin charging parking fees again at events and its Las Vegas Strip resorts. The move marks the end of free parking that lingered after pandemic-related casino shutdowns. In a statement on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the company cited signs of economic recovery and increasing numbers of guests. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has updated its mask guidelines since Friday and it now includes vaccinated employees. Employees who are “verified” as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to a wear a mask at any of its Las Vegas properties.

On Friday, after the Centers for Disease Control eased mask restrictions, MGM Resorts said fully vaccinated guests could forgo masks but employees would still be required to wear them.

The MGM Resorts news release says that employees must upload a copy of their CDC vaccine card as proof of receiving a vaccine.