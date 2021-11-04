MGM Resorts welcomes 95 service members to The Mirage for ‘Salute to the Troops’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts is welcoming wounded warriors from around the country to the Mirage Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 to honor them for their service.

In celebration of America’s service members, MGM Resorts International is hosting the United Service Organization (USO) Experience. The “Salute to the Troops” event is honoring 95 active-duty service members and their guests.

MGM Resorts International volunteers welcome wounded warriors for the 2019 event

The five-day program will be an extended weekend of relaxation, entertainment, and sightseeing for service members traveling from all over the country.

Volunteers will line the walkway to cheer wounded warriors as they arrive from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. From

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. wounded warriors arrive and a military-style welcome reception and dinner will follow.

MGM Resorts International volunteers welcome wounded warriors for the 2019 event

The annual event returns after a hiatus in 2020 and serves as an escape for the service members and their guests.

The 2019 welcome event video is below: