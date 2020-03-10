MGM Resorts will temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International says they will be temporarily closing their buffets at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur amid coronavirus concerns.

The changes will go into effect on Sunday, March 15, according to their Public Relations department.

The closures are temporary and MGM says it will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

When asked about the buffet closures, MGM Resorts International sent the statement below to 8 News Now:

“The safety and health of guests and employees continue to be top priority as the company works with local health officials on protocol and procedures during this time.” MGM Resorts International

When it comes to the employees and the jobs affected, MGM said that all of their employees will “work directly with MGM’s Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions or questions as part of the temporary Buffet closure process.”

MGM Resorts says if an employee (including dependents) is diagnosed with coronavirus and/or quarantined by the health district, MGM will pay the employee’s regular rate of pay while quarantined.

Other casinos and properties have said they are undergoing extensive deep cleaning operations to ensure the health and safety of their environments.