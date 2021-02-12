MGM Resorts to open, expand shows next week, spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International will open or expand shows next week, a company spokesperson confirmed to 8 News Now Friday.

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in MGM Grand has been operating in a small venue, seating 50. It will now move to the studio ballroom, across from Grand Garden Arena, seating 100. This change will go into effect on Feb. 18.

Carrot Top at the Luxor Hotel & Casino will reopen next Friday and seat 100. Fantasy, the burlesque show, will also reopen to 100 guests.

Thunder Down Under at Excalibur Hotel & Casino was already open, but will expand from 50 to 100 seats starting Feb. 15.

This comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the easing of capacity restrictions for venues in his plan to safely reopen Nevada. The plan begins Feb. 15, with limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.