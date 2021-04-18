MGM Resorts to host weekly hiring events starting Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts is looking to hire for several positions, and they are wanting to expedite the hiring process.

They will be holding weekly job fairs each Wednesday, starting this week. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the company’s career center near Sunset Road and Paradise Road.

MGM Resorts is looking to hire for several departments including:

Guest room attendants

Front desk team members

Security officers

Pool area jobs

The company says many of these jobs are full-time positions with benefits.

