LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts is hosting a housekeeping hiring event Tuesday to fill hundreds of positions at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

The hiring event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center at 840 Grier Drive near Sunset and Paradise roads.

Interviews will be conducted at the event and in some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and it is recommended that interested candidates register and submit applications in advance.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.