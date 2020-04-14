MGM Resorts to donate 1K meals a day to Catholic Charities through end of April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While resorts are closed, chefs at MGM Resorts have a new task. They are cooking thousands of meals for those who need them most.

The meals will go to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to feed the homeless. The first of the meals were trucked to the agency Tuesday and the recipients got to feast on linguine with meatballs. There will be a different menu everyday.

MGM Resorts plans to cook and deliver 1,000 meals by the end of April. MGM says it’s already donated more than 462,000 meals to various organizations.

“It’s an unbelievable gift and we’re very much appreciative of what they’re doing as are the homeless of Las Vegas,” said Greg Laughman, security director, Catholic Charities.

The donations will allow Catholic Charities to focus on the many programs that they have, including meals on wheels.