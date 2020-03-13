Breaking News
LIVE: President Trump expected to invoke emergency powers, news conference on COVID-19 at noon

MGM Resorts temporarily suspends operations of dayclubs, nightclubs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The logo for MGM Macau casino resort, operated by MGM China Holdings Ltd., is displayed on a glass door in Macau, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. MGM China, controlled by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled to report full-year earnings on Feb. 19. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a social media post on Friday morning, MGM Resorts International announces the company will immediately suspend operations of their dayclubs and nightclubs at all properties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories