MGM Resorts temporarily suspends operations of dayclubs, nightclubs

by: Rocky Nash
The logo for MGM Macau casino resort, operated by MGM China Holdings Ltd., is displayed on a glass door in Macau, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. MGM China, controlled by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled to report full-year earnings on Feb. 19. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a social media post on Friday morning, MGM Resorts International announces the company will immediately suspend operations of their dayclubs and nightclubs at all properties.
Effective immediately, operations at all nightclubs and dayclubs will be suspended temporarily.— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) March 13, 2020
