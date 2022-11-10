A rendering of the grandstand outside the Fountains of Bellagio that will be erected for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2023. (MGM Resorts)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If a year from now you want a seat for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the grandstand in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, you’ll have to pay for one of the MGM Resorts’ race-and-stay packages.

MGM Resorts on Thursday shared an artist rendering of the grandstand for the Formula 1 races scheduled for Las Vegas in November 2023.

From the MGM Resorts website:

“Packages are now available for purchase only at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

“Packages include a three-day race ticket at either the Bellagio Grandstands or Paddock Grandstands, and a three-night stay at participating MGM Resorts properties including Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. Up to two race tickets can be purchased per package and a minimum three-night stay is required.”

Oh, food and non-alcoholic beverages from the grandstand are included in the three-day packages for two, which average $2,600 per night, according to caesars.com.