LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts said in a statement Wednesday that all of its hotels and casinos were operating normally following the cyberattack that hit the company on Sept. 11.

The statement said that MGM employees are “ready” to help guests with any “intermittent” issues. The statement also mentioned that the redemption of MGM Rewards points and “certain promotional offers” may be unavailable.

Online hotel reservations were still unavailable as of publication. The MGM website said to call 877-353-987 to book a reservation.

The resort’s web page says any reservations booked between Sept. 13-24, 2023, can be canceled or changed without fees. This offer was set to end on Sept. 17 but was extended another week. Reservations can be booked by calling the resort or a third-party site.

MGM Resorts did not say when those offers would become available again.

On Tuesday evening, MGM Resorts announced that “services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas are operating normally,” in a post on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The statement from MGM released on Monday is as follows:

CURRENT UPDATE: We are pleased that all of our hotels and casinos are operating normally. Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.

Please note that Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY are available at all properties. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date. MGM Rewards points redemption and certain promotional offers may be unavailable. Please see the MGM Rewards desk or your Casino Host for more details.

MGM Resorts International is the largest casino operator with 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM operates Bellagio, Aria, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.