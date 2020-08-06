MGM Resorts rolls out ‘Viva Las Office’ package at Bellagio and Aria for working traveler’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As millions of employees continue to work from home, MGM Resorts International is unveiling three “Viva Las Office” package for the working traveler who needs a change of scenery in Las Vegas.

With three-tiered packages, “Viva Las Office” at Bellagio and ARIA will offer elevated amenities and benefits to fit every working traveler’s needs.

Whether looking for a three, four or five-night stay, guests can fully maximize their workdays with flexible check-in and check-out times and a dedicated Executive Assistant who will handle all reservations and experiences throughout their stay.

When it is time for a break, visitors can take advantage of a daily food and beverage credit and a discount to activities around the city including helicopter and jeep tours.

Guests who book any of the “Viva Las Office” packages also will receive special access to discounted airfare through JSX, the revolutionary hop-on jet service, providing working travelers with a seamless experience from wheels up to wheels down.

“We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play,” said Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts.

“These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering,” added Rafiq.

“Viva Las Office” requires a three-night stay minimum with packages starting at $100 per night, including the following options:

The Associate package:

Room accommodations: Bellagio Resort King or ARIA Deluxe King

Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$50 food and beverage credit per night

$75 off round-trip flights with JSX

The Manager package:

Room accommodations: Bellagio Fountain View or ARIA Deluxe Strip View

Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$50 food and beverage credit per night

$100 off round-trip flights with JSX

Two VIP pool day passes

Poolside massage

The Executive package:

Room accommodations: Bellagio Salone Suite or ARIA City Corner Suite

Check-in as early as 8 a.m.; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$75 food and beverage credit per night

$125 off round-trip flights with JSX

Full-day cabana rental

Poolside massage

For those guests who want to travel with their pets, JSX, Bellagio, and ARIA are all dog-friendly with a variety of add-on amenities.

For additional details on “Viva Las Office” or to book a reservation, please visit mgmresorts.com.