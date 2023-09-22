LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MGM Resorts said hotel reservations resumed Friday night on its website and app, more than a week after it was hit with a cyberattack.

MGM Resorts stated in a post on its X account that it will continue to ask its MGM Rewards Members to book through the Reservation Call Center at 877-353-1987 or by calling casino hosts.

On Wednesday, the company reported that systems handling resort services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas were operational and its website and app were taking dining and spa reservations while the company worked to restore hotel booking and loyalty reward functions.

The company’s resorts were hit with a system outage on Sept. 11. The breach continued to impact the company’s website, reservation systems, and some gaming machines for several days after.

MGM Resorts is the largest private employer in Nevada, operating tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at its flagship MGM Grand and properties including Bellagio, Aria, New York-New York, and Mandalay Bay. It also operates resorts in China and Macau. It employs 75,000 people in the U.S. and abroad.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.