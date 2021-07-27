MGM Resorts requiring proof of vaccination from employees — or weekly COVID-19 tests for $15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts employees are being required to provide proof of vaccination or begin getting weekly COVID-19 tests — that they have to pay for.

That’s according to current employees, who received an email from “LEO@mgmresorts.com” on Monday — that’s the email account used to generate messages to employees.

Employees are required to upload a photo of their vaccine card or begin paying $15 for weekly tests.

The requirement moves beyond efforts to require employees to wear masks, which went into effect last week.

The email said: “Mandatory COVID-19 Begins Today for Last Names ‘A’ Through ‘E’ “

MGM Resorts International operates these properties in Las Vegas: Bellagio, Aria Resort & Casino, Vdara, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Skylofts at MGM Grand, The Mansion at MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM.

The company operates more casinos across the United States and across the world. A recent estimate puts the number of worldwide employees at about 35,000 — less than half the number employed before the pandemic.

