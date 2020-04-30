MGM Resorts reports 29% drop in revenues for first quarter of 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International’s revenue dropped 29% in the first quarter of 2020, hit hard as tourism disappeared in the last two weeks of March.

A forecast one week ago indicated MGM expected revenue to be about $2.3 billion, and the corporation’s first quarter report puts the actual figure at $2.25 billion.

Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts dropped 21%, while MGM China showed the biggest decline — 63%.

MGM laid off employees when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered “non-essential” businesses including casinos to close. MGM gave two weeks pay to employees who were laid off, and extended health benefits for all part-time and full-time workers.

Some other resorts have extended support for longer, but many have not.

A report by Zippia.com listed MGM as Nevada’s top employer, with 77,000 employees. Caesars Entertainment was second at 65,000, and Las Vegas Sands had 50,050. But that was before COVID-19.

Read the full report:

According to the quarterly report, “We have aggressively managed our cash outflows down to approximately $270 million per month while our properties are closed.”

The quarterly report tried to put the best light possible on the situation, showing stockholders the contributions the company has made, including personal protective equipment donations:

$2.5 million donation to Hubei, China

PPE donations: 645,000 surgical masks, 6,000+ bottles of hand sanitizer

8,000 disposable caps

and community support initiatives:

600+ small to mid enterprises receiving support and services from MGM China

58 temperature checking robots / temperature detectors

2,200 care packages for elderly, families, low income, and children in need

“We cannot predict the timing of our opening dates, and will reopen when it is prudent and pursuant to state and local government requirements,” the report says.