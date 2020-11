LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday evening will be a big night for MGM Resorts which will reopen seven shows that were closed because of the pandemic.

David Copperfield,

Carrot Top,

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club,

Fantasy,

Jabbawockeez,

The Australian Bee Gees and

Thunder from Down Under

All the shows are reopening with new safety protocols. Good Day Las Vegas spoke with Anita Mann, the producer for Fantasy at Luxor.