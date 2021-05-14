MGM Resorts removes mask policy for guests but not employees

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a couple ride the escalator outside The MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International says it’ll begin charging parking fees again at events and its Las Vegas Strip resorts. The move marks the end of free parking that lingered after pandemic-related casino shutdowns. In a statement on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the company cited signs of economic recovery and increasing numbers of guests. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced Friday it will no longer require its fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks at its Las Vegas properties following the new public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control yesterday.

The new guidelines say that people who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

According to the MGM Resorts news release, “At this time, employees are still required to wear masks while on property, even if they are fully vaccinated. We hope to announce updates to this policy soon.”