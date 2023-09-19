LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MGM Resorts International released an update following a system outage that occurred more than one week ago.

MGM Resort “services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas are operating normally,” according to a post on its X account (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

“Our gaming floors, including slots, table games, and poker rooms are open. Visitors to our properties may use Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY, and our slots are recording gaming spend. Our slot ticket-in/ticket-out systems are up and running, and our amazing employees are available to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon,” the company stated in its post online.

MGM Resorts also noted that its guests at Excalibur “may continue to ask casino cashiers and slot guest representatives for assistance” as it works to “normalize operations.”

The company’s resorts were hit with a system outage on Sept. 11. The breach continued to impact the company’s website, reservation systems, and some gaming machines for several days after.

MGM Resorts International is the largest casino operator with 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.