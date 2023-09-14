LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International’s website remains offline Thursday morning as it enters its fourth day trying to recover from a massive cyber attack. The company, which is the largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 10 resorts, issued a statement at 5 a.m. on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

We continue to work diligently to resolve our cybersecurity issue while addressing individual guest needs promptly. We couldn’t do this without the thousands of incredible employees who are committed to guest services and support from our loyal customers. Thank you for your continued patience. MGM Resorts International

On Wednesday, a group known as BlackCat took credit for the attack, saying a 10-minute phone call was responsible for compromising the resort’s systems.

The attack continues to impact the company’s website, reservation systems, and some gaming machines and has left guests frustrated.

The MGM Resorts International website has the following message for how people can make restaurant reservations and purchase tickets to shows and other events. MGM Resorts is also offering to waive the change and cancellation fees for guests arriving Sept. 13 – 17.

We apologize for the inconvenience. For restaurant options and reservations, please download the MGM Rewards App. To make a reservation for a resident artist, production show, or attraction please visit Ticketmaster.com To purchase tickets for UFC, Las Vegas Aces, Vegas Golden Knights or a concert event at an Arena please visit AXS.com For hotel reservations arriving September 13-17, 2023, we understand your travel plans may have changed, so we are waiving change and cancellations fees. Thank you for your loyalty to MGM Resorts and we look forward to welcoming you soon. MGM Resorts International website

The FBI is investigating the ransomware attack and Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Gaming Control Board report they are “monitoring the cybersecurity incident.”