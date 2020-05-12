MGM Resorts releases health and safety plan for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International released its health and safety plan Tuesday morning for reopening.

The company has a seven-point plan that includes health screening, temperature checks, mandatory masks, digital check-in and digital menus for food service.

“Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important. We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely. We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information,” said MGM Resorts Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle.

The plan calls for the following:

Screening, temperature checks and employee training

Mandatory masks and personal protection equipment

Physical distancing – which includes the use of plexiglass barriers in some areas

Handwashing and enhanced sanitation

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning controls and air quality

Incident Response Protocols should a guest or employee test positive

Digital Innovations such as contactless check-in and digital menus

You can read the detailed plan at this link.