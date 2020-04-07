MGM Resorts postpones, cancels all shows through May 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has cancelled or postponed all shows at its Las Vegas properties through May 10.

The resorts are currently closed through April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the shows cancelled or postponed include Lady Gaga, Matt Goss, Niall Horan, Heather McMahan, David Copperfield, Blue Man Group and Cirque Du Soliel shows.

MGM will automatically refund tickets for those who paid using a credit card and the show is cancelled. The refund could take 30 days. For those who purchased through a third party site, you will need to reach out to that third party for a credit. You can find more information on what you need to do at this link.