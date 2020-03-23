MGM Resorts pledges $1 million for employee fund, donates 400k meals to US food banks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International is increasing support for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by pledging $1 million to an employee emergency grant fund, as well as donating half million pounds of food to local food banks across the nation.

The company says the MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund will offer support to employees who are impacted by the new coronavirus and are experiencing hardships because of it.

“As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to help those in need.” Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International said.

The company has also donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals over the past week to help those facing food insecurity in the U.S.

MGM Resorts announced last week that they would be closing their Las Vegas Strip properties until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Soon after, Gov. Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses, including all casino properties, to close for 30 days.

Following the closure of their properties, MGM told employees it will give two weeks pay, and extend health benefits for all part-time and full-time employees who were laid off because of the closure.