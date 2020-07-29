MGM Resorts names Bill Hornbuckle as new CEO, president

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has named Bill Hornbuckle as its new Chief Executive Officer and President.

The announcement, made Wednesday, makes Hornbuckle’s role official as he’s been serving as the company’s acting CEO and President since March 2020.

He succeeds former Chairman and CEO Jim Murren, who stepped down earlier this year and took control of the state’s “COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.”

Hornbuckle was also appointed to serve on the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“I am honored to lead this company as we look toward long-term recovery, future growth and opportunity. In doing so, I am especially mindful of the thousands of MGM Resorts employees who have been profoundly impacted by the current circumstances. Their dedication to the company’s mission and safety allows guests from around the world to experience moments of happiness and hospitality amid uncertain times. I am here today presented with this leadership role due to the tremendous accomplishments, passion and courage of our people. While we will continue to operate in this new normal for the near term, fundamentally I am incredibly optimistic about the future of our company and our industry. We will remain focused on taking care of our guests and each other as we look toward our best days ahead.” MGM Resorts President, CEO Bill Hornbuckle

“After a thorough national search, the board unanimously concluded that Bill is the best candidate to lead MGM Resorts through these immensely challenging times and into a more promising future. There are few tests of leadership greater than what Bill has faced. His seasoned global experience, depth of knowledge and steady hand have provided reassurance and confidence to our employees, partners, guests and shareholders during one of the most difficult periods in the history of our company. He has fully earned the opportunity before him.” Paul Salem, MGM Resorts Chairman of the Board of Directors

Hornbuckle is a veteran of the gaming industry and has worked for MGM Resorts for years.

He spent the majority of his career with Mirage Resorts in various senior management positions.

Hornbuckle is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and has a bachelor of science degree in hotel administration. He serves on the Board of Trustees for Three Square Food Bank and is also a founder of the Bank of George, a local banking institution.