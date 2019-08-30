MGM Resorts International to host Veterans career fair in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our military members sacrifice a lot to protect our country, so it’s only right that we give back and help them get a job once they re-enter civilian life.

Army veteran Myron Carter and Marine veteran Steven Flak, both with MGM Resorts International, joined John Langeler in-studio to talk an upcoming veteran career fair at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

MGM resorts hires veterans, active duty servicemembers, and members of the Guard and Reserves through their Boots to Business program and veteran career fairs.

“We realize that military members, servicemembers, as they transition and as they serve, they embrace a lot of the core values that we value as an organization,” Flak said. “Teamwork, excellence, inclusion. It’s a no brainer for us to be able to engage those individuals and bring them on as part of our team.”

Carter retired from the Army in 2017 after 27 years of service, and it was the first time since he was 18-years-old that he had to look for a job. He attended MGM’s veterans career fair that same year and was hired for the position. He says he is proof that MGM hires veterans and values what they bring to the table.

Veterans Career Fair Details:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Oceanside Ballroom B, G & F

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit MGM’s website.