MGM Resorts International reveals future of 1 October site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International released a statement Tuesday revealing the future of the Village property, site of the 1 October massacre.

A community and athletic center will be built on the north end, where MGM hopes the Aces will practice and kids can play indoor soccer. There are also plans for a space on the property to remember the victims of 1 October.

“We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there on Oct. 1. We will never forget the victims and all of those impacted by that evening,” the company said.

In the meantime, the grounds will be reverted back to a parking area for games and concerts taking place at Allegiant Stadium. The public will be kept informed of any developments.

“We will share plans for for the community and athletic center as they advance. We will also support the future community effort around a permanent, public memorial when that process begins.”